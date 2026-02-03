Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Perseus Cyberprävention: Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and employee e-learning. built by Perseus. Core capabilities include Online e-learning modules covering cybersecurity, data protection, phishing, and ransomware, Realistic phishing simulation campaigns based on current real-world threats, Continuous phishing testing for ongoing employee awareness reinforcement..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.