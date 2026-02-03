Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.

Perseus

SMBs with thin security teams who need incident response muscle should look at Perseus for its 24/7 managed IR paired with awareness training and pen testing, eliminating the need to staff or contract separate vendors for those functions. The platform covers five of seven NIST RS functions (Incident Management through Recovery), meaning Perseus handles the response and forensics work your team likely can't do alone. Skip this if you're looking for detection-heavy continuous monitoring; Perseus treats monitoring as a risk assessment input, not its primary strength.