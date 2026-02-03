Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Perseus is a commercial security awareness training tool by Perseus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
SMBs with thin security teams who need incident response muscle should look at Perseus for its 24/7 managed IR paired with awareness training and pen testing, eliminating the need to staff or contract separate vendors for those functions. The platform covers five of seven NIST RS functions (Incident Management through Recovery), meaning Perseus handles the response and forensics work your team likely can't do alone. Skip this if you're looking for detection-heavy continuous monitoring; Perseus treats monitoring as a risk assessment input, not its primary strength.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
SME-focused cyber risk platform with training, pen testing & 24/7 IR.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Perseus for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Perseus: SME-focused cyber risk platform with training, pen testing & 24/7 IR. built by Perseus. Core capabilities include Online security awareness training for employees, Phishing simulation tests, Continuous technical vulnerability monitoring..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. Perseus differentiates with Online security awareness training for employees, Phishing simulation tests, Continuous technical vulnerability monitoring.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Perseus is developed by Perseus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Perseus serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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