Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Herd: AI-powered platform for generating security awareness training & phishing sims. built by Herd Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated security awareness training content (videos, articles, quizzes), Email and SMS phishing simulations adaptive to recent threats, Voice deepfake impersonation simulations delivered via Slack or Teams..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.