Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Cyber Guru: Security awareness training platform covering phishing, compliance, and real-time risk. built by Cyber Guru. Core capabilities include Awareness training modules with multilingual support (up to 20 localizations), AI-powered cybersecurity chatbot for real-time user assistance, Simulated phishing campaigns (Cyber Guru Phishing & PhishPro)..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.