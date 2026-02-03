Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Riot is a commercial human risk management tool by Riot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Riot's employee security Karma score, which turns individual behaviors into company-wide risk metrics that actually stick with leadership. The platform covers NIST awareness and training functions solidly, but don't expect detection or response capabilities; this is awareness layer only, not a replacement for email security or EDR. Skip Riot if you need integrated breach response or forensics tied to your training metrics.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Riot for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Riot: Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring. built by Riot. Core capabilities include Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Riot differentiates with Employee security Karma score for tracking individual and company-wide security posture, Security awareness training delivered in 30+ languages, Phishing simulation.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Riot is developed by Riot. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and Riot serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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