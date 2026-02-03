Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Redcoat AI: AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks. built by Redcoat AI. Core capabilities include On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.