Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Immersive Labs Resilience Score: Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Composite resilience score quantifying overall cyber workforce readiness, Progress tracking and trend visualization over time, Industry benchmarking against peers and sector leaders..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.