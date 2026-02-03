Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Frame Security Human Risk Reduction is a commercial human risk management tool by Frame Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Frame Security Human Risk Reduction for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Frame Security Human Risk Reduction: Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Per-employee real-time risk scoring combining simulations, training, MFA posture, and behavioral signals, Group-level risk breakdowns by department, role, or location, Targeted action plans for specific risk groups combining training and simulations..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Frame Security Human Risk Reduction differentiates with Per-employee real-time risk scoring combining simulations, training, MFA posture, and behavioral signals, Group-level risk breakdowns by department, role, or location, Targeted action plans for specific risk groups combining training and simulations.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Frame Security Human Risk Reduction is developed by Frame Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and Frame Security Human Risk Reduction serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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