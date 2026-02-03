Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Frame Security Human Risk Reduction: Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Per-employee real-time risk scoring combining simulations, training, MFA posture, and behavioral signals, Group-level risk breakdowns by department, role, or location, Targeted action plans for specific risk groups combining training and simulations..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.