Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Cymphony Human Risk Platform: Unified human risk platform covering identity, behavior, data, and AI usage. built by Cymphony. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), AI adoption risk monitoring and exposure management, File risk management..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.