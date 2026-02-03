Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Xiarch Phishing Campaign: Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Email spoofing attacks, Spear phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.