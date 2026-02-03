Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Xiarch Phishing Campaign is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Startups and SMBs with thin security staff should pick Xiarch Phishing Campaign for its certified consultant-led delivery; you get expert campaign design and threat modeling without building in-house capacity. The vishing and smishing simulation capabilities map directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training, meaning your phishing tests actually move the compliance needle beyond email alone. Skip this if your organization runs a mature, self-service security awareness program already; Xiarch's value is in the guided setup and multi-channel sophistication, not in self-directed campaign flexibility.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Xiarch Phishing Campaign for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Xiarch Phishing Campaign: Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Email spoofing attacks, Spear phishing simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Xiarch Phishing Campaign differentiates with Simulated phishing email campaigns, Email spoofing attacks, Spear phishing simulations.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Xiarch Phishing Campaign is developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Xiarch Phishing Campaign serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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