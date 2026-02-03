Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. usecure uPhish is a commercial phishing simulation tool by usecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in phishing failures will see immediate lift from usecure uPhish because AutoPhish runs campaigns on a schedule without manual intervention, then automatically funnels failed users into training. The platform covers PR.AT (Awareness and Training) and DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis) in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're closing the gap between simulation and incident response in one tool. Skip this if your organization needs sophisticated post-compromise forensics; uPhish stops at behavior tracking and doesn't replace forensic or detection capabilities.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs usecure uPhish for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
usecure uPhish: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulation scheduling (AutoPhish), Pre-built phishing templates for brand impersonation and spear-phishing, Message injection for direct inbox delivery..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. usecure uPhish differentiates with Automated phishing simulation scheduling (AutoPhish), Pre-built phishing templates for brand impersonation and spear-phishing, Message injection for direct inbox delivery.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. usecure uPhish is developed by usecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and usecure uPhish serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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