Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

usecure uPhish: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for security awareness. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulation scheduling (AutoPhish), Pre-built phishing templates for brand impersonation and spear-phishing, Message injection for direct inbox delivery..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.