Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

SoSafe Personalized Phishing Simulations: AI-powered phishing simulation platform with personalized training experiences. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing email creation, Profile-based personalized simulations by role, Behavior-based simulations with adaptive difficulty..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.