Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

NINJIO PHISH3D: Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional susceptibility profiling based on 7 social engineering triggers, Dynamic difficulty adjustment algorithm, QR code phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.