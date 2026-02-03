Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

MetaCompliance Human Risk Management Platform: Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and. built by metacompliance. Core capabilities include Human risk scoring to prioritise individuals and teams by risk level, Automated targeted interventions and coaching delivered at the moment of risk, Phishing simulation with AI-enabled Phish Co-Pilot tool..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.