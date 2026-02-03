Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Vishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security leaders who need to stress-test their workforce against voice-based social engineering should start with Keepnet Vishing Simulator, since AI-driven caller impersonation catches employees that text phishing campaigns miss. The platform's real-time monitoring and immediate feedback loop directly address NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training, with behavioral tracking that turns simulation failures into measurable coaching moments rather than one-off awareness exercises. Skip this if your organization lacks a structured security awareness program already; vishing simulation works best as a middle layer, not a replacement for foundational training discipline.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-driven voice phishing simulation platform for employee training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Keepnet Vishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Keepnet Vishing Simulator: AI-driven voice phishing simulation platform for employee training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven voice phishing call simulation, Pre-built and custom vishing scenario creation, Real-time employee response monitoring..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Keepnet Vishing Simulator differentiates with AI-driven voice phishing call simulation, Pre-built and custom vishing scenario creation, Real-time employee response monitoring.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Vishing Simulator is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Keepnet Vishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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