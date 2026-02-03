Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Smishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security teams responsible for SMS-based attack awareness will find Keepnet Smishing Simulator's 600+ customizable scenarios and real-time human risk scoring invaluable for identifying which employees and departments are actually vulnerable to smishing, not just phishing. The platform's 24+ language support and immediate feedback nudges during simulations directly strengthen PR.AT Awareness and Training under NIST CSF 2.0, moving training from checkbox compliance to behavioral change. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to simulate email phishing at scale; Keepnet's strength is narrowly SMS-focused, and its appeal drops sharply for buyers treating phishing and smishing as interchangeable threats.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-driven SMS phishing simulation platform for employee security training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Keepnet Smishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Keepnet Smishing Simulator: AI-driven SMS phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include 600+ customizable smishing scenarios, 24+ language support, Real-time reporting and analytics..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Keepnet Smishing Simulator differentiates with 600+ customizable smishing scenarios, 24+ language support, Real-time reporting and analytics.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Smishing Simulator is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Keepnet Smishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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