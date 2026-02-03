Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Innvikta Phishing Simulator: Phishing simulation platform with automated attack simulations and training. built by Innvikta. Core capabilities include Automated phishing attack simulations, Customizable phishing template library with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Bootstrap support, Weekly addition of new templates based on real-world attacks..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.