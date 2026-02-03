Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Innvikta Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Innvikta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff will find Innvikta Phishing Simulator valuable because the automated template rotation and just-in-time training reduce the manual effort required to run a meaningful awareness program. Weekly template updates sourced from real attacks mean you're not recycling the same five scenarios your team has already learned to spot. Enterprise buyers should look elsewhere if you need integration with existing identity platforms or reporting that feeds your SOC; Innvikta prioritizes the simulation and training loop, not alert orchestration.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation platform with automated attack simulations and training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Innvikta Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Innvikta Phishing Simulator: Phishing simulation platform with automated attack simulations and training. built by Innvikta. Core capabilities include Automated phishing attack simulations, Customizable phishing template library with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Bootstrap support, Weekly addition of new templates based on real-world attacks..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Innvikta Phishing Simulator differentiates with Automated phishing attack simulations, Customizable phishing template library with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Bootstrap support, Weekly addition of new templates based on real-world attacks.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Innvikta Phishing Simulator is developed by Innvikta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Innvikta Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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