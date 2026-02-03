Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Infosequre Phishing simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Infosequre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Infosequre Phishing simulation
SMB and mid-market security teams will get real value from Infosequre Phishing simulation because unlimited email sending lets you run continuous campaigns without per-send costs eating your budget. The dedicated server per client means your phishing data stays isolated and your simulation traffic won't compete with shared infrastructure. Skip this if you need a vendor that also covers security awareness training content or remediation workflows beyond the click-and-report loop; Infosequre is purpose-built for simulation and feedback, not the full awareness platform.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee responses to phishing attacks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Infosequre Phishing simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Infosequre Phishing simulation: Phishing simulation platform for testing employee responses to phishing attacks. built by Infosequre. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing and smishing email simulations, Pre-made and custom scenario creation, Multi-language support for simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Infosequre Phishing simulation differentiates with Realistic phishing and smishing email simulations, Pre-made and custom scenario creation, Multi-language support for simulations.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Infosequre Phishing simulation is developed by Infosequre. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Infosequre Phishing simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox