Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation: Adaptive phishing simulation platform with AI-generated attacks and training. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations customizable by tone, industry, and language, Real-time user behavior tracking during simulations, Instant training delivery to users who interact with simulated phishing..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.