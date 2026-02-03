Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Guardz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation
Startups and SMBs with lean security teams should pick Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation because the AI-generated campaigns require minimal tuning to deploy at scale, cutting the setup time that kills adoption at smaller orgs. Native cloud email delivery and instant training on-click mean you get behavior change without building custom workflows. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or incident response automation; Guardz prioritizes awareness training and anomaly detection over recovery procedures.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Adaptive phishing simulation platform with AI-generated attacks and training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation: Adaptive phishing simulation platform with AI-generated attacks and training. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations customizable by tone, industry, and language, Real-time user behavior tracking during simulations, Instant training delivery to users who interact with simulated phishing..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulations customizable by tone, industry, and language, Real-time user behavior tracking during simulations, Instant training delivery to users who interact with simulated phishing.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation is developed by Guardz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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