Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Egress Defend is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Egress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing false positives will find real value in Egress Defend's behavioral AI that learns individual user patterns instead of firing on every suspicious link. The platform's time-of-click verification and one-click remediation directly address the gap between detection and human response, cutting remediation friction that legacy tools create. Skip this if your organization needs a unified email security stack that also handles data loss prevention; Egress Defend stays focused on phishing and leaves DLP to other tools.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Egress Defend for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Egress Defend: AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection. built by Egress. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based phishing detection, Natural language processing for email intent analysis, Machine learning user behavior baselines..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Egress Defend differentiates with Behavioral AI-based phishing detection, Natural language processing for email intent analysis, Machine learning user behavior baselines.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Egress Defend is developed by Egress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Egress Defend serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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