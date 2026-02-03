Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by CovertSwarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations that treat phishing as a persistent human problem rather than a one-time awareness checkbox should run CovertSwarm. The multi-channel delivery (email, SMS, voicemail) and spear phishing modules targeting high-value staff align directly with NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AT training requirement, and the real-time debrief capability actually changes behavior where generic training decks don't. Skip this if your org needs integrated threat intelligence feeds or endpoint detection integration; CovertSwarm owns the simulation layer, not the response layer.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation: Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response. built by CovertSwarm. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing attack simulations using social engineering tactics, Multi-channel phishing delivery (email, SMS, voicemail), Real-time simulation with immediate risk identification..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation differentiates with Realistic phishing attack simulations using social engineering tactics, Multi-channel phishing delivery (email, SMS, voicemail), Real-time simulation with immediate risk identification.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation is developed by CovertSwarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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