Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation: Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response. built by CovertSwarm. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing attack simulations using social engineering tactics, Multi-channel phishing delivery (email, SMS, voicemail), Real-time simulation with immediate risk identification..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.