Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.