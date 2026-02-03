Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. BEEPHISH HRM is a commercial phishing simulation tool by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should start with BEEPHISH Training Tools because its phishing simulation campaigns require minimal setup and the platform handles employee segmentation automatically, cutting the manual work that kills adoption at smaller shops. The tool covers LGPD and ISO27001 compliance training out of the box, which matters if you're regulated but don't have a dedicated training operations person. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities beyond awareness; BEEPHISH maps to PR.AT and DE.AE but stops short of incident containment, so you'll still need separate tools to actually stop breaches once they happen.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs BEEPHISH HRM for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. BEEPHISH HRM differentiates with Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. BEEPHISH HRM is developed by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and BEEPHISH HRM serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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