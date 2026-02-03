Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Awareways Simulate: Social engineering simulation platform for phishing, vishing, and physical tests. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation tactics, Vishing (voice phishing) simulations, Smishing (SMS phishing) simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.