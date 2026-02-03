Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Ghosteye is a commercial phishing simulation tool by GhostEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see real behavior change with Ghosteye because its AI agents run continuous, personalized attack simulations that actually adapt to how employees respond rather than serving canned scenarios. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes both the awareness gap and the risk visibility gap in one pass. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; Ghosteye is training-only and won't help you catch breaches after they happen.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Autonomous security awareness platform using AI agents for realistic attacks
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Ghosteye for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Ghosteye: Autonomous security awareness platform using AI agents for realistic attacks. built by GhostEye. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-based attack simulations, Digital footprint profiling and target mapping, Just-in-time generative training content..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Ghosteye differentiates with Autonomous AI agent-based attack simulations, Digital footprint profiling and target mapping, Just-in-time generative training content.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Ghosteye is developed by GhostEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Ghosteye serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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