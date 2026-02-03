Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Amplifier Security Platform is a commercial security awareness training tool by Amplifier Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations should pick Amplifier Security Platform because it actually changes employee behavior in real time instead of just reporting it after the fact. The platform quantifies human risk by linking people, assets, and detected behaviors, then delivers contextual micro-training at the moment of risk, which forces self-remediation rather than waiting for your team to chase down violations. Skip this if you need detection-heavy monitoring or compliance box-checking; Amplifier is built for organizations willing to bet that nudging employees toward better decisions reduces your actual attack surface more than logging everything does.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Amplifier Security Platform for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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