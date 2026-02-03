Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. TitanHQ SafeTitan is a commercial security awareness training tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
SMB and mid-market security teams with limited in-house training resources should pick SafeTitan for its behavior-driven reactive training, which catches employees mid-mistake rather than waiting for annual compliance modules. The platform automates phishing simulations with randomized lures and intervention at the point of user failure, meaningfully shifting NIST PR.AT from checkbox awareness toward actual behavioral change. Skip this if you need integrated identity governance or advanced threat intel feeds; SafeTitan is training-focused and won't replace your identity platform.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and training
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs TitanHQ SafeTitan for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
TitanHQ SafeTitan: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and training. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulation campaigns, Real-time intervention training, Multi-lure randomized phishing scenarios..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. TitanHQ SafeTitan differentiates with Automated phishing simulation campaigns, Real-time intervention training, Multi-lure randomized phishing scenarios.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. TitanHQ SafeTitan is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and TitanHQ SafeTitan serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox