Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.