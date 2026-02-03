Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Mimecast Engage

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Mimecast Engage because it identifies and retrains your highest-risk employees in real time rather than waiting for annual training cycles. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes gaps in both awareness delivery and the risk assessment that should drive who gets trained first. Skip this if your organization has already solved employee behavior through other means or if you need detection and response capabilities; Mimecast Engage is purely behavioral training, not threat hunting.