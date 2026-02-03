Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Mimecast Engage is a commercial security awareness training tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Mimecast Engage because it identifies and retrains your highest-risk employees in real time rather than waiting for annual training cycles. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes gaps in both awareness delivery and the risk assessment that should drive who gets trained first. Skip this if your organization has already solved employee behavior through other means or if you need detection and response capabilities; Mimecast Engage is purely behavioral training, not threat hunting.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Human risk-centric security awareness training platform with behavioral insights
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Mimecast Engage for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Mimecast Engage: Human risk-centric security awareness training platform with behavioral insights. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include Employee email behavior analysis, Inbound attack data analysis, Risk-based employee identification..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Mimecast Engage differentiates with Employee email behavior analysis, Inbound attack data analysis, Risk-based employee identification.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Mimecast Engage is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Mimecast Engage serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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