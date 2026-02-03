Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

KnowBe4 Student Edition

Academic institutions with unmanaged or BYOD student populations need KnowBe4 Student Edition because its real-time behavioral coaching at the moment of risk actually changes click behavior, not just awareness scores. The SmartRisk Agent continuously profiles student risk profiles and rewrites suspicious links before they land, covering the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that matter most when you can't control devices. Skip this if you're looking for a general employee awareness platform that works equally well across all user segments; KnowBe4 built this specifically for the messier, higher-turnover student environment.