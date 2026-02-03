Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Student Edition is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Academic institutions with unmanaged or BYOD student populations need KnowBe4 Student Edition because its real-time behavioral coaching at the moment of risk actually changes click behavior, not just awareness scores. The SmartRisk Agent continuously profiles student risk profiles and rewrites suspicious links before they land, covering the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that matter most when you can't control devices. Skip this if you're looking for a general employee awareness platform that works equally well across all user segments; KnowBe4 built this specifically for the messier, higher-turnover student environment.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform for students aged 16+ in academic institutions
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs KnowBe4 Student Edition for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
KnowBe4 Student Edition: Security awareness training platform for students aged 16+ in academic institutions. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Personalized security awareness training for students, AI-powered automated phishing simulations, Dynamic risk profiling with SmartRisk Agent..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. KnowBe4 Student Edition differentiates with Personalized security awareness training for students, AI-powered automated phishing simulations, Dynamic risk profiling with SmartRisk Agent.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Student Edition is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and KnowBe4 Student Edition serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox