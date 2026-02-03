Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Solid Range Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Solidrange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Solid Range Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise teams in the Middle East and North Africa will get the most from Solid Range Security Awareness because it bakes compliance alignment with regional standards like NCA and SAMA directly into the training curriculum, not as an afterthought. The platform's auto-enrollment into personalized training based on cultural and knowledge assessments means fewer employees slip through awareness gaps, and bilingual Arabic-English content eliminates the localization friction that kills adoption in that region. Skip this if your organization needs to integrate awareness training deeply with your existing identity provider beyond Active Directory, or if you're building a global program where you can't lean on regional compliance requirements to drive engagement.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation & SCORM content.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Solid Range Security Awareness for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Solid Range Security Awareness: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation & SCORM content. built by Solidrange. Core capabilities include Automated tailored security awareness training, Multi-format content library (courses, games, posters, stories), Arabic and English bilingual content..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Solid Range Security Awareness differentiates with Automated tailored security awareness training, Multi-format content library (courses, games, posters, stories), Arabic and English bilingual content.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Solid Range Security Awareness is developed by Solidrange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Solid Range Security Awareness serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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