Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.