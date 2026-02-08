Adaptive Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Verosint. Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Auth0. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Authentication vs Auth0 Passwordless Authentication for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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