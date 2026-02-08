Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.