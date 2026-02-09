Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. WAPot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Security teams running small office or home lab environments who want to observe what happens when an attacker finds default credentials on consumer-grade routers will find WAPot useful; it emulates a real Belkin N300 with factory settings, letting you capture actual exploitation patterns rather than guessing at them. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run anywhere, with 20 GitHub stars from practitioners who've actually deployed it. Skip this if you're looking for enterprise router emulation or need to test against hardened configurations; WAPot's value is in understanding the low-hanging fruit attackers actually exploit first.
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
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Common questions about comparing AD Tripwires vs WAPot for your honeypots & deception needs.
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
WAPot: A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AD Tripwires and WAPot serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: AD Tripwires is Commercial while WAPot is Free, WAPot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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