Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.

WAPot

Security teams running small office or home lab environments who want to observe what happens when an attacker finds default credentials on consumer-grade routers will find WAPot useful; it emulates a real Belkin N300 with factory settings, letting you capture actual exploitation patterns rather than guessing at them. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run anywhere, with 20 GitHub stars from practitioners who've actually deployed it. Skip this if you're looking for enterprise router emulation or need to test against hardened configurations; WAPot's value is in understanding the low-hanging fruit attackers actually exploit first.