AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Scytale User Access Reviews: Automates user access reviews and evidence collection for compliance audits. built by Scytale. Core capabilities include Automated user access data collection and review, One-click access approval and revocation, Real-time alerts on user access changes..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.