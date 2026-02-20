Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AD Guardian Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CionSystems. Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Radiant Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from AD Guardian Cloud because it actually handles directory synchronization across on-premises, Azure, and OpenLDAP without forcing you to rip out legacy infrastructure. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring of identity changes without the operational overhead of separate tools. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native with no on-premises AD footprint; AD Guardian Cloud's value proposition disappears when you don't have hybrid complexity to manage.
Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform
Enterprise security teams managing 50M+ identities across hybrid infrastructure need RadiantOne Platform because it's the only identity fabric that actually syncs non-human identity data in real time across cloud, on-premises, and legacy systems without forcing you to rip-and-replace. The platform handles 150,000 authentications per second and maps to five of the critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions, particularly excelling at continuous monitoring and risk detection where most identity tools go shallow. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop looking for a lightweight identity provisioner; RadiantOne assumes scale and complexity you may not have yet.
IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD.
Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AD Guardian Cloud vs Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform for your identity governance and administration needs.
AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..
Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform: Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities. built by Radiant Logic. Core capabilities include Unified identity data fabric across SaaS, legacy, and custom applications, Real-time identity data synchronization across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Identity observability for discovering and correlating identity and access data..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AD Guardian Cloud differentiates with Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports. Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform differentiates with Unified identity data fabric across SaaS, legacy, and custom applications, Real-time identity data synchronization across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Identity observability for discovering and correlating identity and access data.
AD Guardian Cloud is developed by CionSystems. Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform is developed by Radiant Logic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AD Guardian Cloud and Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox