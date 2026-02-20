AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform: Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities. built by Radiant Logic. Core capabilities include Unified identity data fabric across SaaS, legacy, and custom applications, Real-time identity data synchronization across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Identity observability for discovering and correlating identity and access data..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.