AD Build Script is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Identity Center is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Windows environments at scale need AD Build Script for one reason: it eliminates the manual, error-prone work of configuring Active Directory domains across multiple sites. The XML-based approach means configuration is version-controlled and repeatable, which directly addresses NIST Govern and Manage functions that most AD deployments botch through inconsistency. Skip this if you're looking for Active Directory security hardening or compliance scanning; AD Build Script is a deployment accelerator, not an audit tool.
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
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Common questions about comparing AD Build Script vs AWS IAM Identity Center for your identity governance and administration needs.
AD Build Script: An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files..
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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