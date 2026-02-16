Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Witness AI for Compliance: AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI application and interaction logging, Automated sensitive data detection and masking, PII, payment card, and health data protection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.