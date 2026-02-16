Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Reach Security Reach: AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI models trained on security telemetry, configuration schemas, and threat intelligence, Automated analysis of security tool configurations across identity, endpoint, email, SASE, and network tools, Detection of misconfigurations and underutilized security controls..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.