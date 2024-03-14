Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a free security scanning tool. RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner
Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner valuable because it bundles external reconnaissance, internal network discovery, and web app scanning into one scheduled workflow, eliminating the need to stitch Shodan, Nmap, and ZAP together manually. The Cyber Heal AutoFix remediation engine closes a real gap in this category by actually patching findings instead of just logging them, and PSA integration means vulnerability tickets route to your existing workflow without manual handoff. Enterprise organizations or those running sophisticated CI/CD pipelines should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes breadth of surface coverage over depth in any single scanning domain.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner vs RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner for your security scanning needs.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner: A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities..
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner: Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External attack surface scanning with Shodan, Nmap, and OWASP ZAP, LAN scanner for internal network device discovery and vulnerability assessment, Web application vulnerability scanning for XSS, SQL injection, and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner and RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is Free while RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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