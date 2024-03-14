Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.

CyberChecker

Startups and SMBs shipping web applications faster than they can hire security staff should use CyberChecker to catch the obvious gaps before they become incidents. The 60+ automated checks cover ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, giving you visibility into what's actually broken without requiring manual code review or penetration testing. Skip this if your applications are already behind a WAF and your team has capacity for custom scanning rules; CyberChecker's strength is speed and coverage for teams with neither.