Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a free security scanning tool. CyberChecker is a commercial security scanning tool by CyberChecker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner
Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications faster than they can hire security staff should use CyberChecker to catch the obvious gaps before they become incidents. The 60+ automated checks cover ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, giving you visibility into what's actually broken without requiring manual code review or penetration testing. Skip this if your applications are already behind a WAF and your team has capacity for custom scanning rules; CyberChecker's strength is speed and coverage for teams with neither.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner vs CyberChecker for your security scanning needs.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner: A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities..
CyberChecker: Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks. built by CyberChecker..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner and CyberChecker serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover XSS, SQL Injection. Key differences: Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is Free while CyberChecker is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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