Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a free security scanning tool. AWVS is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner
Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.
Security teams evaluating their first web application scanner or operating on tight budgets should start with AWVS; the free tier lets you run full vulnerability scans without licensing friction, and the hosted model means no infrastructure to manage. The tool catches common OWASP Top 10 issues reliably and integrates with CI/CD pipelines for continuous scanning. Skip this if you need manual penetration testing findings or API-first scanning; AWVS is strongest on traditional web applications and assumes you're comfortable with some false positives that require triage.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner vs AWVS for your security scanning needs.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner: A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities..
AWVS: A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner and AWVS serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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