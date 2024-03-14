Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a free security scanning tool. AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner
Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner vs AppCheck CMS Security Scanning for your security scanning needs.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner: A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities..
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner and AppCheck CMS Security Scanning serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Key differences: Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is Free while AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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