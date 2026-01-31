Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Xss-Sql-Fuzz is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Xss-Sql-Fuzz for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Xss-Sql-Fuzz: A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Xss-Sql-Fuzz serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while Xss-Sql-Fuzz is Free, Xss-Sql-Fuzz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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