Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.

Xss-Sql-Fuzz

Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.