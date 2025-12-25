AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.