Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer. Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Probely (Snyk API & Web) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Probely (Snyk API & Web) integrates with OpenAPI (Swagger), Postman Collections. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Probely (Snyk API & Web) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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