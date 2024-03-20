Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner
AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner: A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is Free while Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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