Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Zeguro Cyber Safety is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Zeguro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
SMBs and early-stage mid-market companies without dedicated security staff should build around Zeguro Cyber Safety because it bundles the four things you'd otherwise buy separately: awareness training, vulnerability scanning, policy templates, and cyber insurance underwriting in one platform. The vendor's NIST coverage spans GV.PO (policy), PR.AT (training), and ID.RA (risk assessment), which means you're covering foundational governance and awareness rather than detection or response. Skip this if your risk tolerance is zero; Zeguro's model assumes you'll accept some cyber risk and transfer it via insurance rather than engineer it away entirely.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Holistic cyber risk management platform for SMBs with training, monitoring, and insurance.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Zeguro Cyber Safety for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Zeguro Cyber Safety: Holistic cyber risk management platform for SMBs with training, monitoring, and insurance. built by Zeguro. Core capabilities include Employee security awareness training, Vulnerability discovery and monitoring, Security policy and procedure management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Zeguro Cyber Safety differentiates with Employee security awareness training, Vulnerability discovery and monitoring, Security policy and procedure management.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Zeguro Cyber Safety is developed by Zeguro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Zeguro Cyber Safety serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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