Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Zeguro Cyber Safety: Holistic cyber risk management platform for SMBs with training, monitoring, and insurance. built by Zeguro. Core capabilities include Employee security awareness training, Vulnerability discovery and monitoring, Security policy and procedure management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.