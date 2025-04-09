Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Quantivate GRC Software Platform: SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt. built by Quantivate. Core capabilities include Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.