Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Quantivate GRC Software Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Quantivate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Quantivate GRC Software Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams building GRC programs from scratch will get the most from Quantivate GRC Software Platform; its configurable workflow engine lets you codify your actual risk processes instead of forcing compliance into a vendor's predefined template. The integrated module set covers the full span from policy and vendor management through internal audit and business continuity, and SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms the platform itself meets the security posture you're asking it to enforce. Skip this if your compliance team is already locked into a legacy system with deep customizations or if you need turnkey workflows for heavily regulated verticals like healthcare; Quantivate's strength is flexibility, which means you own the work of building what works for you.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Quantivate GRC Software Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Quantivate GRC Software Platform: SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt. built by Quantivate. Core capabilities include Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Quantivate GRC Software Platform differentiates with Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Quantivate GRC Software Platform is developed by Quantivate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Quantivate GRC Software Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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