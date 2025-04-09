Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

ProcessGene GRC Software: Process-driven GRC software for compliance, risk control, and regulation mgmt. built by processgene. Core capabilities include Multi-organizational business process modeling, Business process and regulation association, Personal responsibility assignment for compliance..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.