Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Compyl GRC Platform: GRC platform for compliance, risk, vendor mgmt with automated evidence collection. built by Compyl. Core capabilities include Automated evidence collection from integrated systems, Evidence Studio with pre-built blueprints and playbooks, Multi-framework compliance support (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, NIST)..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.